EDC Orlando 2023: Road closures, parking, shuttles

The Electric Daisy Carnival is returning this weekend for a three-day music festival at Tinker Field.

Commonly referred to as EDC, the event is estimated to draw more than 95,000 per day. The festival kicked off on Friday and festival hours for each day are from 1 p.m. until midnight. Road closures are listed at the bottom of this article.

EDC parking and LYNX Grapefruit Bus line

General parking for this event is extremely limited, so festival-goers are encouraged to use shuttles, ride-share services, or the public LYNX buses. General admission lots open at 10 a.m. and payment is cash only.

Additional paid parking is available in several Downtown Orlando parking garages located conveniently along the LYNX Grapefruit Bus line. The LYNX Grapefruit Line will provide complimentary extended shuttle service to and from the Downtown Orlando area and will drop off near the EDC Orlando festival grounds at Orange Blossom Trail/W Central Blvd, on show days only. Recommended garages along the LYNX Grapefruit line include:

55 West Garage – ​60 W Pine Street

Central Garage – 53 W Central Blvd

Geico Garage – 400 W South Street

City Commons Garage – 460 Boone Ave

200 S Orange Ave Garage – 25 W South Street

Jefferson Garage – 62 W Jefferson Street

EDC Orlando Shuttles and hotel stops

EDC Orlando Shuttles are the only official shuttle option available with direct access to the festival gates. Five different colored-coded shuttle lines – Blue, Green, Orange, Silver, and Yellow – will operate continuously from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. from all shuttle stops at area hotels. Return shuttles will begin at 9 p.m. and conclude 60 minutes after the music ends at the Kinetic Field. Shuttles cost $55 daily or $119 for a 3-day pass (most are now sold out), and each shuttle pass is only valid for a specific line. Be advised that some shuttles are sold out, so it is advised that you check the EDC shuttle service page. Shuttles lines pick up from the following hotels listed below:

BLUE LINE SHUTTLE

Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando International Drive ICON Park

8250 Jamaican Ct, Orlando, FL 32819

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Orlando I Drive/Convention Center

8504 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819

GREEN LINE SHUTTLE

Four Points by Sheraton Orlando International Drive

5905 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

ORANGE LINE SHUTTLE

Comfort Suites Near Universal Orlando Resort

5617 Major Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando Near Universal Orlando Resort

5614 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32819

SILVER LINE SHUTTLE

Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre

8501 Palm Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32836

Aloft Orlando International Drive

5730 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821

YELLOW LINE SHUTTLE

Comfort Inn & Suites Near Universal Orlando Resort

7495 Canada Ave, Orlando, FL 32819

EDC Orlando 2023 road closures

Anderson St. between Rio Grande Ave. and S. Nashville Ave.

NOW - November 15 at 8 a.m.

South St. between S. Norton Ave. and Rio Grande Ave.

NOW - November 16 at 8 a.m.

Rio Grande Ave. between W. Church St. and W. Anderson St.

NOW - November 16 at 8 a.m.

Rio Grande Ave. between Church St. and Central Blvd.

NOW - November 14 at 8 a.m.

Rio Grande Ave. between W. Anderson St. and Long St. (SB)

NOW - November 15 at 8 a.m.

Church St. between S. Tampa Ave. and Rio Grande Ave.

NOW - November 14 at 8 a.m.

Church St. between Rio Grande Ave. and S. Nashville Ave.

NOW - November 14 at 8 a.m.

Long St. between S. Tampa Ave. and Rio Grande Ave.

NOW - November 13 at 8 a.m



Nashville Ave. between Colyer St. and W. Anderson St. (SB)

NOW - November 14 at 8 a.m



Colyer St. between S. Nashville Ave. and S. Norton Ave. (WB)

NOW - November 14 at 8 a.m



Carter St. between S. Tampa Ave. and Rio Grande Ave.:

NOW - November 13 at 8 a.m.

South St. between S. Norton Ave. and N. Orange Blossom Trail:

NOW - November 13 at 8 a.m.

Nashville Ave. between Church St. and Central Blvd.

NOW - November 13 at 8 a.m.

Pine St. between S. Nashville Ave. and S. Norton Ave.

NOW - November 13 at 8 a.m.

Orange Blossom Trail between W. Washington St. and W. Gore St.

Friday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. - Saturday, November 11 at 1:30 a.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 11:30 p.m. - Sunday, November 12 at 1:30 a.m.

Sunday, November 12 at 11:30 p.m. - Monday, November 13 at 1:30 a.m.