Orlando welcomes thousands for 3-day Electronic Daisy Carnival

The Electronic Daisy Carnival, or EDC, has come to Downtown Orlando for a three-day festival. The massive event will attract hundreds of thousands of people from all over the county.

EDC holds two electronic dance music events each year. One of them is in Las Vegas. The other happens around Camping World Stadium, and not even Hurricane Nicole could detour the massive crowds.

"Our flight got canceled so we ended up driving 16 hours," said Jacob Carvajal.

Carvajal and Ty Vough drove 16 hours from Chicago to be at EDC Orlando. The event is expected to draw over 300,000 people over the weekend. Hurricane Nicole helped provide a cooler atmosphere.

"It brought the temperatures down enough that we’re not sweating. This is beautiful," said Alex Olmedo.

Beautiful is what EDC veterans call the experience. They say being inside, feeling the music, and being surrounded by people feeling the vibe is like no other.

Electronic Daisy Carnival in Orlando, Florida, Nov. 12, 2022.

"It’s hard to explain until you experience and honestly you have to experience it for yourself to really understand it," said Rafeal Bauta.

This is the 11th year the Electronic Daisy Carnival has been in Orlando. The event has four stages mixed with a carnival atmosphere. There are rides, vendors, events and good times all about.

"It’s all about spreading love and unity. That’s what it’s all about. That’s why we come over here," said Bauta.

Event organizers said Nicole didn’t damage any of their equipment, although they did have to take down some bigger structures to protect it from the storm.

Some of the events biggest headliners will be gracing the main stage Saturday night.