Eatonville church holds second vaccination event as county considers phasing out mask mandate

A day after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced his phased approach to lifting coronavirus restrictions, FOX 35 News spoke with people who were receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I feel safer and I hope everybody gets it," Mary Milhouse of Eatonville said.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Eatonville held its second vaccination event Thursday. The event is a part of the county’s effort to get vaccines to different communities.

"In my interviews with the community, many of the people who came out expressed that it was due to lack of access," Parish Nurse Tonja Williams said.

The church vaccinated 520 people at its last event.

"We did have one or two who were hesitant but knew the importance of getting vaccinated so they decided to do it anyway," Williams said.

While some people are still unsure about getting a coronavirus vaccine, people FOX 35 News spoke with say they wanted to get one so the county would drop its coronavirus restrictions.

"I don’t really go anywhere, but I feel good for everybody else," Milhouse said. "I think that is an incentive," Milhouse said. "They really want to get back to a sense of normalcy and it may not be what we know as normal prior to COVID, but, at least, there’s that hope that we will get there. Once again, getting vaccinated is one of those ways that we can get there a lot quicker."

