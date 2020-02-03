Earth Fare announces all 50 locations will close, liquidation sale begins

article

Earth Fare, a specialty natural and organic grocery store chain from North Carolina, has announced that they are closing all 50 of their locations. They have at least 14 locations in Florida, including four in Central Florida. Those locations are:

ORLANDO: 9 W. Gore Street, Orlando, Florida 32801

LAKE NONA: 13024 Narcoossee Road, Orlando, Florida 32832

OCALA: 2405 SW 27th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34471

VIERA: 5410 Murrell Road, State 135, Rockledge, Florida 32955

To see a full list of Earth Fare's locations, visit their website tracker.

With the closings of all its stores, Earth Fare said that they will begin an inventory liquidation sale at every location. There will be very significant price reductions and the grocery-chain encourages shoppers to visit their nearby locations to take advantage of these savings before it is too late.

MORE NEWS: Lucky's Market will close all but one location in Florida

They also said that all Earth Fare employees have been notified of the closures.

Photo by Earth Fare

Advertisement

"Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We'd like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership," Earth Fare said.

MORE NEWS: Publix purchasing several Lucky's Market locations including in Central Florida

Earth Fare said that the closures come after continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company's progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. Several initiatives to improve business were enacted but failed to push past these obstacles.

Photo by Earth Fare

"As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores," Earth Fare added.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.