Report: Lucky's Market will close all but one location in Florida

article

On Tuesday, the Sun-Sentinel reported that Lucky's Market will close nearly all of its Florida stores.

They said that regional store director Jason Rief confirmed this. The 20 stores, many of which are located in Central Florida, will close as of February 12 and only the company's West Melbourne store will remain open.

Employees were told the news in a meeting on Tuesday morning, the Sun-Sentinel said. The company reportedly has about 2,500 employees in Florida. Displaced employees will receive severance pay, Rief confirmed to the paper.

MORE NEWS: Bose will close more than 100 stores around the world, focus on online shopping

Liquidation sales, like 25 percent off merchandise, will reportedly begin Wednesday.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Lucky's Market to confirm the closings but has not yet received a response.