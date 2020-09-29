Early Voting begins: Polling locations, sample ballots, what to bring

Central Florida residents can begin voting in-person for the 2020 General Election on Monday at polling locations that offer early voting.

Here are the counties that have early voting options and where you can vote in-person.

ORANGE COUNTY

Early voting in Orange County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

All early voting locations are open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Early voting in Osceola County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.

All early voting locations are open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Early voting in Seminole County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.

All early voting locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

BREVARD COUNTY

Early voting in Brevard County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.

All early voting locations are open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and then 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Early voting in Volusia County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.

All early voting locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

MARION COUNTY

Early voting in Marion County starts on October 19th and will go until October 31st.

All early voting locations are open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

ALACHUA COUNTY

Early voting in Alachua County starts on October 19th and will go until October 31st.

All early voting locations are open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Early voting in Flagler County starts on October 19th and will go until October 31st.

All early voting locations are open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

LAKE COUNTY

Early voting in Lake County starts on October 19th and will go until October 31st.

All early voting locations are open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

POLK COUNTY

Early voting in Polk County starts on October 19th and will go until November 1st.

All early voting locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Prepare with a sample ballot HERE.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

FOX 35 VOTER'S GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the 2020 election, including polling locations, early voting dates, and what is on the ballot

Long lines have plagued early voting sites in Georgia and other states, but Florida county elections supervisors have said they expect lines to move smoothly.

Public health experts suggest that if you choose to vote in person, follow these guidelines to help you and those around you stay safe:

Wear a mask and disinfect

Maintain a good physical distance of at least six feet

Fill out a sample ballot before coming

Head to the polls at off-peak hours

Try to reduce your risk of transmission leading up to the 2020 election

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

About 2.5 million mail-in ballots have already been cast, with Democrats returning 1.2 million and Republicans about 755,000 as of Sunday.

RELATED: 2020 presidential election: Where Trump and Biden stand on key issues, according to their campaigns

Elections officials are predicting that between mail-in ballots and early voting, about 70 percent of the ballots expected will be cast before Election Day. The state allows those ballots to be processed, but the actual count remains secret until after the polls close on November 3rd.

