EA Sports, Spotify bring College Football 26 tour to University of Florida

EA Sports and Spotify are teaming up to launch the College Football 26 x Spotify Campus Pregame Tour, a nationwide series designed to bring fans closer to the game with on-campus events, live-streaming, and special appearances. This weekend the tour comes to the University of Florida.

No. 9 Texas opens its Southeastern Conference schedule on Saturday at The Swamp, marking the Longhorns’ first trip to Gainesville since 1940. Game time is at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

What To Expect:

The tour paid a visit to Reitz Union Lawn at the University of Florida on Thursday ahead of the Gators’ matchup with No. 9 Texas.

The "Campus Huddle" activation will run Oct. 2–4 in Gainesville, offering fans meet-and-greets, giveaways, and interactive experiences tied to the upcoming EA Sports College Football 26 video game.

Highlights include the EA Sports College Football 26 Stream, Presented by Spotify, broadcasting live from campus on Twitch and other platforms. The Gainesville stop will feature Atlanta Falcons tight end and former Gators standout Kyle Pitts, along with popular streamer Sketch.

What they're saying:

Organizers say the collaboration blends the excitement of college football with the cultural influence of music, creating exclusive campus experiences both in-person and online.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"These immersive on-campus events are for celebrating your fandom and cheering on your school as you get ready for the game on Saturday," EA Sports said in a news release.

Gators Host Longhorns:

No. 9 Texas opens its Southeastern Conference schedule on Saturday at Florida with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

The game begins a daunting stretch of four straight road contests for quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns (3-1), who already dropped a season opener at Ohio State. Coach Steve Sarkisian called the slate one with "no gimmies."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Florida (1-3, 0-1 SEC) has lost three in a row but has played competitively on defense. Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway, still finding his rhythm after injuries, will try to steady an offense that has sputtered. Freshman receiver Dallas Wilson is set to debut for the Gators.

Both teams face questions at running back due to injuries, and Texas is looking for more from a pass rush led by preseason All-American Colin Simmons. The Longhorns are 6½-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.