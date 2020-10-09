Drone footage shows beautiful fall foliage in Potter County

Autumn in Pennsylvania boasts some of the most scenic foliage in the county with a large variety of trees and shrubs contributing to the blend of fall colors.

Drone footage shot over Potter County in the northern part of the state shows a robust assortment of reds, yellows and browns as the region changes seasons.

The footage, shot by photographer Steve Berwick, was captured in late September which is several weeks from when experts predict the foliage will reach its peak color.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says Pennsylvania's varied topography supports more than 130 types of trees and many more shrubs and vines. This helps create the state's unique and picturesque scenery.

"Pennsylvania is the meeting ground of northern trees that flourish only on mountain tops farther south and southern species that are at the northern limits of their range," the department's website reads.

With an emphasis being put on social distancing, now is a better time than any to explore the natural beauty of the state. You can check out an interactive map of state parks here.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!