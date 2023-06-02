Fatal crash shuts down busy Oviedo street, drivers asked to avoid area

article

An Oviedo road will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash Friday afternoon, officials said.

Oviedo Police and Fire are on the scene of a fatal crash at Mitchell Hammock Road and Sharon Court. Currently, Mitchell Hammock is shut down from SR 434 to Lake Jessup Drive for the investigation.

The incident involves one vehicle, officials said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 35 for updates.