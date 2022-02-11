Driver of Mercedes wanted in serial road rage shootings, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies need your help identifying the driver of a Mercedes who has reportedly been involved in several violent road rage shootings since December.
Deputies say someone in a black Mercedes, possibly a 2014 C250, has been firing shots at other vehicles in east Orange County.
"It may have an international-style vanity plate attached to the front," deputies said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477. You could receive a $1,000 reward.
