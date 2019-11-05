Driver leaves 2 unconscious women in stranger's driveway

article

Authorities say a driver stopped in the driveway of an Orlando home and alerted the residents to two unconscious passengers before leaving the scene.

Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles says the woman in the front passenger seat was in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived on Monday afternoon.

Neither woman was responsive, even after paramedics administered multiple doses of naloxone, which is an opioid-blocking drug used to reverse the effects of an overdose. Jachles said the women could have taken another substance that wouldn't respond to the opioid-blocking drug.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the women were in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital.

Jachles says the residents didn't know the women or the driver. Officials believe the house was randomly chosen.