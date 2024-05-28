1 dead in crash at 434, Jamestown intersection in Altamonte Springs: officials

Stream FOX 35:

A person was killed in a crash at the intersection of SR-434 and Jamestown Boulevard in Altamonte Springs on Monday, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Seminole County Fire Department said a van crashed into a pole near the entrance of the shopping center east of Lake Brantley High School on Monday afternoon.

At the time of the crash, the patient was "unstable" and was transported to a local hospital after being removed from the vehicle, the fire department said. Officials said there was only one patient at the time of the crash.

An update on Tuesday revealed that the person involved in the crash has died.

Officials responded to a crash on 434 and Jamestown Boulevard in Altamonte Springs on Monday. (Photo: Douglas Churaman)

The person's identity has not been released, and neither has the cause of the crash.

FOX 35 is working to get more details about the crash.