Driver dies after crashing into Kissimmee pond: FHP

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man died after he drove off a Kissimmee road and into a pond, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

Troopers responded to the crash near Waters Edge Drive and Blue Bayou Drive around 12:51 p.m. The driver of a Cadillac ATS was traveling southbound on Waters Edge Drive approaching Blue Bayou Drive. 

The driver failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway. The driver then struck a utility box and traveled in a southeasterly direction into a pond. The driver was entrapped inside the car as it was submerged in water. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 