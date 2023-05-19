Driver dies after crashing into Kissimmee pond: FHP
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man died after he drove off a Kissimmee road and into a pond, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers responded to the crash near Waters Edge Drive and Blue Bayou Drive around 12:51 p.m. The driver of a Cadillac ATS was traveling southbound on Waters Edge Drive approaching Blue Bayou Drive.
The driver failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway. The driver then struck a utility box and traveled in a southeasterly direction into a pond. The driver was entrapped inside the car as it was submerged in water.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.