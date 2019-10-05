Driver arrested in crash that killed 2 on Orange Blossom Trail

A driver has been arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal crash that killed at least two people.

Michael Plattner, 33, was taken into custody and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was speeding down Orange Blossom Trail at Taft Vineland Road in Orlando around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. The SUV reportedly slammed into a Toyota Camry, causing it to flip into a light pole, killing 28-year-old Alexander Francois and 36-year-old Hansel Catano of Kissimmee.

Investigators say Plattner was behind the wheel of the SUV. They say he tried to run, but was caught by a police K-9.

He was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash and could face more charges.

A third passenger in the Toyota remains in critical condition.