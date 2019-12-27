'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over': Law enforcement across Orange County hold DUI campaign

article

The Orlando Police Department says that the '2019 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign' will be ongoing Friday night.

They said that the campaign, which multiple agencies from around Orange County are participating in, will run between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The department said that "DUI is a serious offense that results in the death of too many of our loved ones and friends. Educating the public about the dangers of DUI, encouraging the use of alternate transportation and enforcing the laws are all important components of reducing the amount of DUI's on our roadways."

