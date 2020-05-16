Drive-in music festival coming to Orlando in June

article

With so many musicians postponing and canceling concerts because of the coronavirus pandemic, you might think that the live music scene is over, at least for 2020.

Orlando-based DJ and producer Carnage isn’t going to let that happen.

On June 6, several artists will come together for what they are calling North America’s first drive-in concert.

The 4-hour ‘Road Rave’ event will be held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

“THE FIRST EVER NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL IN CORONA HISTORY!!!” Carnage wrote on the Facebook event page. “We will be taking safety percussions [precautions] to ensure everyone has a safe and fun night. Safety is my first objective with the #roadrave.”

The lineup includes performances by:

Advertisement

Carnage

Riot Ten

Blunts & Blondes

Nitti Gritti

Gravedgr

‘Road Rave’ will be a “full festival main stage production,” according to the event description. In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, capacity will be limited to 500 cars with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 6 people per vehicle.

RELATED: Coronavirus cancellations: These major events, concerts called off amid COVID-19 outbreak

Masks are heavily encouraged to be worn at all times.

In addition, a portion of proceeds will be donated to the ANF Nicaragua COVID-19 relief fund.

For ticket information, go to TheRoadRave.com.