Dr. Jill Biden to attend campaign event in Lake Mary on Friday

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, will be making two stops in Florida on Friday, including in Lake Mary.

Biden is scheduled to attend the "Women for Biden" event in Lake Mary starting at 4:15 p.m. After that, she will head to St. Petersburg for a "Get Out the Vote Drive-in Rally" in at 6:40 p.m.

Her stop in Lake Mary comes at the same time that President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign rally in Ocala. That event begins at 4 p.m. Friday.

With in-person early voting starting Monday, the Biden-Harris campaign is working to keep pace with President Donald Trump's string of campaign rallies in the state.

The Biden campaign said Friday's stops will be about encouraging supporters to make a plan to vote early.

According to the Florida Secretary of State, out of the more than 2 million mail-in ballots received for the general election, over 623,000 are Republicans compared to more than 1,043,500 Democrats. More than 424,000 have no party affiliation.