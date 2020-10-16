President Trump to hold campaign rally in Ocala on Friday

article

With less than 3 weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump will return to Central Florida for a 'Make America Great Again' campaign rally in Ocala on Friday.

Trump is scheduled to appear at 4 p.m. at Ocala International Airport with doors opening at 1 p.m. Marion County, which includes Ocala, was a stronghold for Trump during his successful 2016 campaign. He beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by nearly 46,000 votes in the county.

Friday's event is the third one for the president in Florida this week. Supporters began lining up a day in advance to secure their spots at the event.

Guests may only register up to two (2) tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to a first come first serve basis. Visit the campaign website to request tickets.

It's been just about 4 years to the day since Trump's last big campaign rally in Ocala, which was on October 12, 2016 at the livestock pavilion.

Organizers expect this rally to bring between 5 and 15,000 supporters.

Supporter Ryan Naylor showed up early to wait in line.

"It's just truly amazing. We're out here, we're ready to get in here. The president is gonna love this. He knows he loves this support, we just love President Trump so much."

