Dr. Jill Biden campaigns in Lake Mary at 'Women for Biden' event

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, stopped by Central Florida to campaign for her husband on Friday..

The Women for Biden event was held at a private home in Lake Mary. The longtime educator’s speech focused on education.

She also encouraged people to go out and vote as early voting is set to begin. Grace Nelson, the wife of former senator Bill Nelson, also spoke at the event.

At the same time, President Donald Trump also campaigned in Florida. He held a rally in Ocala.

Dr. Biden’s visit was short as she headed to St. Pete for another event Friday.