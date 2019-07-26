Dozens of guns stolen in commercial burglary

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary in which 20 to 30 firearms were stolen from a commercial business.

The thefts allegedly took place on July 17 at Oak Ridge Gun Range on S. Orange Avenue.

Deputies said four suspect in the two vehicles, broke into the business and took the weapons. Surveillance images of the suspects and the vehicles were released by authorities on Thursday.

ATF says they’re working with the Orange and Seminole County deputies to investigate three gun heists just in the past week. One happened at Godfather Pawn on Wednesday and the Armories on Thursday.

Officials say they’ve stolen around 55 firearms.

There is a reward of $15,000 being offered for information leading to an arrest.

You can contact ATF, the Orange or Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, or make an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

