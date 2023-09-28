Dozens of flying insects force popular I-Drive restaurant in Orlando to temporarily close: inspection report
ORLANDO, Fla. - A popular restaurant in Orlando was among four Central Florida restaurants temporarily shut down last week (Sept. for not meeting health standards during a routine inspection.
According to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, the restaurants listed below were all cited for having multiple violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.
Twin Peaks
- Address: 8350 International Drive (Orlando)
- Total number of violations: 20
- High-priority violation: At least 87 live, small flying insects found in the kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area; Safety food concerns for cooked/heated time/temperature control; Safety food concerns for time/temperature control
- The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.
Olive Branch Mediterranean Italian Grille And Bar
- Address: 115 W 3 Ave (Mount Dora)
- Total number of violations: 21
- High-priority violations: More than 54 live roaches found; Bottle of quart tablets stored on box of straws
- The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.
Never Phoget A Taste Of Vietnam
- Address: 505 State Road 436 (Casselberry)
- Total number of violations: 16
- High-priority violations: Live roaches; Roach droppings; Spray bottle of glass cleaner next to plastic to-go bags
- As of a Sept. 22 inspection, a follow-up inspection is required.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
- Address: 9513 NW 39 Ave (Gainesville)
- Total number of violations: 14
- High-priority violations: Rodent droppings; Employee handled dirty dishes and proceeded to handle clean dishes in dish area
- The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.