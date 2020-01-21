Dozens more dogs, cats arrive in Orlando from quake-ravaged Puerto Rico looking for homes

article

Over 40 more dogs forced from Puerto Rico after a series of earthquakes have arrived in Central Florida and are in need of loving homes.

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando says they took in 41 dogs last week in addition to the 28 dogs they rescued from Puerto Rico days before. The shelter says they also rescued 10 cats.

The shelter is currently treating and caring for them while they are waiting to be adopted.

"We’ve had a few people ask about adopting a Puerto Rico dog in our care. If you look on our website, you’ll see all our available dogs are updated in real-time (at both shelters) and a note about being rescued from PR is listed at the bottom of their profile," the shelter said.

While many of the animals have been adopted to forever homes, others are still in need of medical treatment and are waiting to be spayed/neutered.

Steve Bardy, the executive director of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, said, “The Island has suffered just extreme devastation and so this has been our way of helping them out.”

The shelter is also asking for donations in the meantime for anyone who wants to help care for the dogs and others like them.

“[We can] always can use paper towels, wet dog food. Cash donations are great that allows us to buy medications and vaccines for the puppies.”

You can check out adoptable pets HERE.