Sanford looks to solve downtown parking by asking businesses to help cover costs

Sanford City Commissioners are looking to add more parking spots in the downtown area, but it's going to come at a cost to businesses.

Lisa Holder, who works in the city manager's office, told FOX 35 in a statement, "If the parking district assessment is finalized down the line, businesses that would benefit from additional parking would help pay for it, but as of now the city hasn’t calculated how much each business would be charged."

A local business we spoke with isn't a fan.

MORE HEADLINES:

"I was frustrated to hear that the city wants to pass the cost to businesses that are already having difficulty," Greg Piecora, who co-owns Wop's Hops Brewing and Kitchen said.

Piecora said small businesses have just gone through a pandemic, and are facing rising costs in just about everything. He said adding another tax would not be fair.

Parking in downtown Sanford can be crowded, especially for big events and on weekends. Piecora agrees that something needs to be done, but the city needs to include downtown business owners in the discussion.

"I like to work together with our leaders. They know me for doing that. I'm not the type of person who goes down to the city and complains, I go down to the city and say hey let's work together," Piecora said.

FOX 35 News reached out to Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff, who replied with the following statement:

"Last year, as part of an ongoing effort to improve parking, the commission asked for options to add and pay for parking downtown. Ideas included purchasing land for parking, using structured parking, and additional lease agreements for use of private lots. The commission also considered options for funding more parking including general tax revenue, paid parking, and a parking assessment district. A combination of these sources will most likely be used. If the parking district assessment is approved after public meetings early next year, businesses that benefit from additional parking would be sharing in the cost to develop it. As of now, we do not have the amounts businesses would pay, but it will be based on size, use, occupancy, and existing parking provided by the business. The vote Monday night was done to meet a state deadline to allow the option to collect an assessment next year."

