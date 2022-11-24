These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus
ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary.
- Starbucks
- Disney Springs restaurants
- Bob Evans
- Buca di Beppo
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dunkin’
- Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
- Fogo de Chao
- Applebee’s
- Golden Corral
- Einstein Bros Bagels
- Hardee’s
- IHOP
- McDonald’s
- Morton’s Steakhouse
- Popeye’s
- Sonic
- Romano’s Macaroni Grill
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- TGI Friday’s
- Waffle House
Keep in mind that many restaurants are only taking reservations and may be full for Thanksgiving Day. Check with your neighborhood restaurant before you arrive.