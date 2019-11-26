'Don't get scammed': Police say that hackers are selling Disney+ usernames and passwords online
EUSTIS, Fla. - The Eustis Police Department says that Disney+ accounts are being stolen.
In a Facebook post, police said that hackers gain access to the accounts and obtain usernames and passwords. These are then listed for sale on criminal websites.
They encourage that you keep your family safe with the following tips:
- Do not reuse passwords.
- Never use variations of current or old passwords.
