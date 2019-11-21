'Don't be a victim': Sheriff's Office warns citizens about holiday gift card scam

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about the latest holiday gift card scam.

Scammers are using a new technique to defraud gift card buyers. The Sheriff's Office said that the suspect will place a serial number to their already activated gift card in front of the barcode of a card that is about to be purchased. So, when the clerk completes the transaction, all the money purchased goes onto the scammer's card, rather than the newly purchased card.

They advise that those buying gift cards this holiday season always check the barcode before buying. If it looks suspicious, report it to a store manager.

"Inspect gift cards before purchasing them, if you see something suspicious alert a store manager. A few extra seconds before check out can save you hundreds of dollars this [holiday] season!" the Flagler County Sheriff's Office wrote.