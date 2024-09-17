Donald Trump meets with Florida deputies who detained alleged assassination suspect: 'I'm still here'

The Brief Former President Donald Trump met with the Florida deputies who helped apprehend the man suspected of plotting an assassination attempt against Trump. Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect, was detained in Martin County, not far from Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Routh faces at least two federal charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. A Secret Service agent spotted Routh's gun through a fence at Trump's golf club, officials said. A SKS-style gun, two backpacks, and a Go Pro camera were also found.



Former President Donald Trump met with the Florida deputies who helped detain Ryan Wesley Routh, the man suspected in a foiled assassination attempt of Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Trump flanked by a number of deputies, including Sheriff William D. Snyder.

"Today, President Donald Trump met with the Martin County Sheriff's deputies who apprehended Ryan Wesley Routh, the would-be assassin captured on Sunday Following an incident at Trump international golf course," MCSO wrote on its Facebook page.

"President Trump contacted the Martin County Sheriff's Office to request that those involved in the apprehension, join him at Mar-a-Lago so he could personally thank them for their incredible work."

"That's good-looking stuff right there," Trump said as he walked into the room where the deputies were, according to a video posted to social media by the deputy director of his campaign.

"Thank you very much. I'm still here," he said.

What we know about Ryan Wesley Routh

Ryan Wesley Routh, of Hawaii, met a federal judge on Tuesday, where he faces at least two federal charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh was detained in Martin County, which is not far from Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

He's accused of pushing the muzzle of an AK-47-style rifle through a fence along the perimeter of Trump's golf course, where Trump was golfing on Sunday. A U.S. Secret Service agent spotted the muzzle and fired at Routh, who ran away and got into a vehicle, officials said.

At most, the alleged gunman was 300 to 500 yards away from Trump, who was a few holes behind, part of the normal security sweep, officials said.

Trump was not hurt in the incident.

VIDEO: Bodycam video shows detainment of Ryan Wesley Routh

Routh has not talked with detectives. He invoked the Fifth Amendment and requested an attorney, officials said.

FBI aware of Ryan Wesley Routh in 2019

During a press conference on Monday, officials with the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released new details on its investigation into Routh.

The FBI said it had received a tip about Routh in 2019 regarding him allegedly being in possession of a gun as a convicted felon. That case was eventually closed as the tipster could not verify the claim they made, the FBI said. It was deferred to local authorities in Honolulu.

FOX News Digital has searched through Routh's alleged social media accounts, which appear to show that he posted a lot about Trump, the ongoing war in Ukraine, the 2020 election, and other world events.

A background check, reviewed by FOX News Digital, also found that Routh had been previously arrested in North Carolina on various situations, including simple possession, driving without a license, driving with an expired registration, or driving without insurance.

Records also show that he moved from North Carolina to Hawaii in 2017, possibly after a divorce, according to FOX News Digital.

This is the second assassination attempt on Trump within two months that the FBI is investigating.

Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania in July. The alleged shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by a sniper. Trump survived with minor injuries. Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief in the area, was killed. Two other spectators were hurt.