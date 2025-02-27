Florida 'Don Julio Bandit' allegedly stole more than $2,500 in premium liquor, arrested for multiple crimes

The Brief The infamous Don Julio Bandit has been arrested in Florida after she allegedly stole $2,540 in premium liquor. The bandit has been revealed as 35-year-old Amanda Conner, who is from Virginia. Police say Conner has an extensive criminal history and has multiple warrants out for her arrest for various crimes in Virginia and in nearby counties.



Police say the woman has an extensive criminal history and has multiple warrants out for her arrest for various crimes in another state, as well.

Who is the ‘Don Julio Bandit?'

The backstory:

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office first warned residents about the Don Julio Bandit on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

In the social media post, deputies asked for the public's help in identifying a woman who was seen stealing from a Circle C Liquor Store on Feb. 20.

Surveillance video caught the woman putting liquor bottles into multiple green Publix bags, reports show.

The woman then casually walked out of the store with $2,540 worth of Don Julio Real Tequila and Hennessy Cognac, deputies said.

What we know:

Officials later identified the "Don Julio Bandit" as 35-year-old Amanda Conner, who is from Virginia.

Through an investigation, detectives said they also discovered Conner had an extensive criminal history, which includes forgery, possession of narcotics, theft and use of ID to defraud.

Reports show Conner also had warrants out for her arrest in Virginia, and she is suspected of various crimes across nearby counties.

Deputies said Conner had been "out there collecting crimes like they're limited-edition tequila bottles."

Amanda Conner, 35, was arrested for multiple crimes on Wednesday. (Credit: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

Is there another suspect involved in the shoplifting?

What we don't know:

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said another possible suspect may have been involved in the stealing of the premium liquors.

Deputies said a man was seen outside the store, as well as following the woman into the store.

It is unknown if the man was officially involved in the crime or not, officials say.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have information on the man's identity is asked to contact St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Detective Jay Carver at (772) 462-3680 or CarverJ@stluciesheriff.com.

Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying an additional possible suspect involved in the shoplifting. (Credit: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

