Dolphin attacked by shark in Melbourne Beach dies, marine officials say

A dolphin attacked by a shark in Melbourne Beach did not survive, according to marine officials.

The Hubbs Florida Marine Mammal Stranding Team said officials responded to a stranded younger female dolphin that had numerous shark bites in Melbourne Beach Monday morning.

Officials said the dolphin had labored breathing and was visibly not doing well.

Officials said for four hours the dolphin was cared for before the mammal died.

The Hubbs team said in a Facebook post that it thanks the veterinarian team from SeaWorld.

Necropsy results are expected later in the week.

Hubbs officials said in the post, "Strandings are not always easy, but we appreciate the immense support from each of you, which allows us to continue our critical work."

Advertisement

Stay tuned to FOX 35 for updates on this story.