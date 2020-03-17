Dollar General to dedicate first hour of shopping day to senior citizens

article

Starting Tuesday, Dollar General is encouraging all of their stores to dedicate the first hour of shopping to seniors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced their plans on Monday in order to help out elderly customers most vulnerable to COVID-19.

In a statement, Dollar General said that they want "to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping period."

RELATED: 'Do not call 911 just because you ran out of toilet paper', Oregon police say

Customers are asked to plan their shopping trips around that window of time to allow seniors to shop during the first hour that stores are open.

In addition to allowing seniors priority shopping, all Dollar General stores plan to close one hour earlier than current closing times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.

"Dollar General remains committed to providing customers and employees with a safe, clean and pleasant shopping environment at all stores and seeks for customers to feel confident when shopping its stores."

Advertisement

For the latest on the coronavirus outbreak, go HERE.



