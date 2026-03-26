DOJ lawsuit: SeaWorld's walker, rollator ban violated Americans with Disabilities Act

The Brief The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division has filed a lawsuit against United Parks & Resorts Inc., the parent company of SeaWorld Orlando, over its recent ban on wheeled walkers and rollator with seats. That policy change violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the DOJ said in its lawsuit. United Parks & Resorts operates SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Discovery Cove, and other theme parks and water parks in Florida and across the United States. FOX 35 first reported on the policy change at SeaWorld in November 2025. Weeks later, the DOJ announced that it had opened an investigation into potential ADA violations.



The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil lawsuit against United Parks & Resorts, the parent company of SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, alleging that its ban on certain wheeled walkers and rollator walkers violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

"The ADA requires equal access for people with disabilities, and theme parks such as SeaWorld are no exception," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a statement.

"Under my leadership, the Division is committed to defending the rights of all Americans with disabilities, as the law requires."

FOX 35 Orlando has been reporting on SeaWorld's policy change since November 2025. Two weeks after FOX 35's reporting, the DOJ announced that it would open an investigation into potential ADA violations after receiving numerous complaints regarding the policy.

FOX 35 has reached out to United Parks & Resorts and SeaWorld Orlando for comment on the civil lawsuit. A spokesperson for SeaWorld acknowledged the request for comment.

Read: DOJ files lawsuit against SeaWorld Orlando

The lawsuit alleges that United Parks & Resorts policy prevented "children, veterans, and other individuals with disabilities" from going to the parks, imposed unfair rental fees on guests with disabilities who showed up with the now-banned device, and alleged that the company "refuses to reasonably modify" its "policies, practices, or procedures, where necessary, to avoid discriminating against guests with disabilities."

"The lawsuit seeks a court order to force UPR to stop discriminating against individuals with disabilities, to modify its policies to comply with the ADA, and to train its staff on the ADA. The lawsuit also seeks monetary damages to compensate aggrieved individuals subjected to UPR’s discrimination and demands UPR pay a civil penalty to vindicate the public’s interest in eliminating disability discrimination," the DOJ said in a news release.

SeaWorld: Policy change was made due to theme park incidents, safety issues

The backstory:

In November 2025, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens, and Aquatica Orlando quietly updated their online policies and banned wheeled walkers and rollators with seats from its theme parks (wheeled walkers and rollators without seats were – and are – still OK).

At the time, SeaWorld Orlando told FOX 35 that the policy was changed due to safety concerns, alleging that people were using these types of devices as wheelchairs.

"We are committed to providing a safe, accessible, and inclusive experience for our guests and Ambassadors. To support this, we have recently updated our guidance regarding rollator and wheeled walkers with seats. These devices can pose a safety concern if not used in accordance with manufacturer requirements, which strictly prohibit using them as a wheelchair," SeaWorld Orlando said in a statement to FOX 35 in November 2025.

"For the safety of our guests and employees, rollator walkers with seats on them are not permitted at SeaWorld Orlando. Alternative personal transportation options, including standard wheelchairs and Electric Convenience Vehicles (ECVs), are available. Walkers without a seat are permitted," reads the policy on SeaWorld's website."

Rentals for wheelchairs, strollers, or electric scooters are $40-$100 a day, depending on the type of device needed and demand for the day.

Dig deeper:

Since then, SeaWorld appears to have adjusted the phrasing on its website regarding the policy change, the reasoning, as well as offered new accommodations for those impacts.

In updated statements, SeaWorld Orlando said those who show up to the park with a walker/rollator that is not allowed:

Will have their walker/rollator stored in a secure area

Will be given a complimentary wheelchair or rollator walker (without a seat) to use while at the park. SeaWorld said the permitted walkers have a brake bar that controls the rear brakes, handles, foam-rubber grips, and a small basket to hold personal items.

Guests are allowed to bring their own wheelchairs, EVCs or scooters, or wheeled walker/rollator as long as it does not have a seat, according to SeaWorld's website.

Nancy's story: 'It's very disappointing. I'm very disappointed in SeaWorld'

FOX 35 talked with Nancy Schwartz back in November 2025. She uses a wheeled walker with a seat and told FOX 35's Hannah Mckenzie at the time that she was allowed in one day – and the next, not allowed, with SeaWorld citing the new policy.

She said she visits SeaWorld Orlando several days throughout the week and that it is one of her places to be around the holidays.