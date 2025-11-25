DOJ opens investigation into SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay over rollator walker ban

The Brief The federal government has opened an investigation into the parent company of SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay into potential ADA violations. SeaWorld Orlando recently made a change to the type of walkers allowed inside its theme park: rollator walkers with seats were banned, while rollator walkers without seats were still permitted. SeaWorld Orlando said the change was made due to safety concerns. Several people filed complaints with the DOJ, which prompted the investigation.



The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it is opening an investigation to figure out whether SeaWorld Orlando's recent policy change to ban rollator walkers with seats violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It's a story that FOX 35 Orlando exclusively covered in early November.

The DOJ and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said in a letter to the CEO of United Parks & Resorts Inc., which oversees SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, that it received several complaints from the public about the change at 3 of its Florida theme parks – leading to the investigation. You can read the letter below.

U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe said in the letter that his agency has not reached any conclusions about the policy change or whether there is indeed an ADA violation. He said the agency would like to "urgently" meet with representatives about the recent policy change.

"Complaints filed with the Department allege that UPR has prohibited a certain type of manually-powered mobility aid-rollator walkers with seats-in some of its parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando. Further, complaints allege that UPR parks offer guests with disabilities who use rollator walkers for mobility the option to rent alternative mobility aids for a surcharge, in potential violation of 28 C.F.R. § 36.301 (c)."

"Accordingly, the Department has authorized an investigation to determine whether UPR is engaged in discrimination as set forth above. We have not reached any conclusions about UPR's compliance with the ADA and the subject matter of this investigation. We will consider all relevant information, and we welcome your assistance in sharing and identifying relevant information."

FOX 35 has reached out to United Parks & Resorts, SeaWorld Orlando, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for comment on the investigation. We did not immediately hear back.

"No one should ever be denied equal access to public accommodations based on disability" — U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida

What they're saying:

"The ADA protects every American from disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including theme parks," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a statement. "We are committed to upholding our federal civil rights laws so that no guest is denied access or charged more because of a disability."

"Every year, millions of people from around the world travel to Florida to visit our theme parks," said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida in a statement. "No one should ever be denied equal access to public accommodations based on disability. Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all individuals with disabilities are guaranteed their rights under the ADA."

The backstory:

In early November, SeaWorld Orlando quietly made a change to the type of walkers allowed inside its theme park. The change was noted on its website.

Both rollator and/or wheeled walkers with seats are no longer allowed inside SeaWorld Orlando. Walkers without seats are still allowed inside the theme park.

A spokesperson for SeaWorld Orlando confirmed to FOX 35 at the time that the safety measure was recently updated and added to its web page. However, it's not known how proactively the measure was distributed nor when it was implemented.

"We are committed to providing a safe, accessible, and inclusive experience for our guests and Ambassadors. To support this, we have recently updated our guidance regarding rollator and wheeled walkers with seats. These devices can pose a safety concern if not used in accordance with manufacturer requirements, which strictly prohibit using them as a wheelchair," SeaWorld Orlando said in a statement.

What does the new policy say?

"For the safety of our guests and employees, rollator walkers with seats on them are not permitted at SeaWorld Orlando. Alternative personal transportation options, including standard wheelchairs and Electric Convenience Vehicles (ECVs), are available. Walkers without a seat are permitted," reads the policy on SeaWorld's website.

FOX 35 did a brief review of the owners manuals for some popular rollator products. The manual does state that rollator are intended to be used as a mobility aid, but are not intended to be used to push people around.

"Do not have anyone push you while you are seated on the Rollator. This is a walking aid only and is not to be used as a transportation device," read one owner's manual posted online.

"It's very disappointing. I'm very disappointed in SeaWorld"

Nancy Schwartz said SeaWorld Orlando is her "favorite place at Christmas" and that she visits the theme park three days a week with her husband. They live in Kissimmee.

She said last Friday night she was allowed in with her rollator wheelchair. However, on Saturday, security stopped her and refused to let her in, citing the new policy – a change that to her was an abrupt surprise.

"It's very disappointing. I'm very disappointed in SeaWorld," she told FOX 35's Hannah McKenzie.

She said she's been at SeaWorld with her seated walker dozens of times.

What do guests need to know?

Guests can bring their own wheelchairs and electric convenience vehicles, or they can rent one from SeaWorld. Walkers without seats are still allowed inside.

How much do rentals cost?

Rentals can be made online in advance or near Guest Services inside the theme park. Click here for details.

Wheelchair rentals start at $40

Strollers start at $40

Four-wheel electric scooters start at $110.

Prices vary by day, demand, and availability.

What you can do:

The DOJ said anyone impacted by the recent change at SeaWorld Orlando or United Parks & Resorts Inc.'s other parks can file a complaint online with the Civil Rights Division, here. Or, people can call 1-800-514-0301 or 1-833-610-1264 (TTY).