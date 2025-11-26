SeaWorld Orlando statement on DOJ investigation: Safety incidents in park led to rollator walker policy change

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando said "misuse and safety-related incidents in the parks" led to its recent policy change on rollator walkers with seats. Rollator walkers with seats are no longer allowed inside its theme park. Walkers without seats are still allowed. SeaWorld said people who bring a non-permitted walker will be given a wheelchair or permitted walker to use at no cost. The policy change sparked backlash. The DOJ said it would open an investigation after receiving several complaints. It has not made a decision on whether violations of ADA occurred.



SeaWorld Orlando has released a statement in response to the U.S. Department of Justice's announcement that it was opening an investigation into the theme park's recent policy change banning certain rollator walkers.

The statement itself did not address the DOJ's investigation, but it did provide a little more information on why SeaWorld Orlando made the change.

"We are committed to providing a safe, accessible, and inclusive experience for all guests," SeaWorld Orlando said.

SeaWorld: ‘Misuse’ and ‘safety-related incidents’ in the theme park led to specific rollator walker ban

SeaWorld Orlando said it made the decision to stop allowing rollator walkers with seats inside its theme park because of "misuse and safety-related incidents in the parks."

It added that these walkers were sometimes being used by people as wheelchairs, which is not recommended by the manufacturers.

"After a comprehensive review, we updated our policy regarding rollators with seats due to misuse and safety-related incidents in the parks. Because guest safety is our top priority, the updated policy also addresses situations in which these devices were being used as wheelchairs, which is not permitted by manufacturers."

What we don't know:

Specific details on the type of incidents or how many incidents happened inside SeaWorld's theme park were not shared as part of the statement. It's unclear if anyone was seriously hurt in any of these reported incidents.

SeaWorld offers solutions to guests stopped at the entry gate

A new detail contained in the statement was that SeaWorld will offer guests free use of approved rollator walkers or wheelchairs at no cost.

"Guests who arrive with a non-permitted device are offered approved alternatives at no cost to them, including rollators without seats and wheelchairs, to ensure they can fully enjoy our parks," SeaWorld's statement said.

People can bring their own wheelchairs, scooters, and walkers without a seat. SeaWorld also offers wheelchairs and scooters for rent.

FOX 35 has reached out to United Parks & Resorts Inc., and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for statements. We have not received a response.

Department of Justice launches investigation to see if SeaWorld violated ADA or not

The backstory:

FOX 35 exclusively reported on SeaWorld's policy change on rollator walkers in early November after receiving emails from people not happy with the change.

Here is the new policy on SeaWorld's website:

"For the safety of our guests and employees, rollator walkers with seats on them are not permitted at SeaWorld Orlando. Alternative personal transportation options, including standard wheelchairs and Electric Convenience Vehicles (ECVs), are available. Walkers without a seat are permitted."

Versions of the same statement are also listed on Aquatica Orlando's website and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's website.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A screenshot of the updated rollator policy on SeaWorld Orlando's website.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division announced that it would open an investigation into potential ADA violations after reportedly receiving several complaints about SeaWorld's new policy.

The DOJ sent a letter to the CEO of United Parks & Resorts Inc., the parent company of SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

In the letter, the DOJ said it had not concluded whether SeaWorld Orlando violated any parts of the ADA, and that it wanted to talk to those involved with the policy change right away. You can read the letter below.

"Complaints filed with the Department allege that UPR has prohibited a certain type of manually-powered mobility aid-rollator walkers with seats-in some of its parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando. Further, complaints allege that UPR parks offer guests with disabilities who use rollator walkers for mobility the option to rent alternative mobility aids for a surcharge, in potential violation of 28 C.F.R. § 36.301 (c)," reads the letter.

"Accordingly, the Department has authorized an investigation to determine whether UPR is engaged in discrimination as set forth above. We have not reached any conclusions about UPR's compliance with the ADA and the subject matter of this investigation. We will consider all relevant information, and we welcome your assistance in sharing and identifying relevant information."

What you can do:

The DOJ said anyone impacted by the recent change at SeaWorld Orlando or United Parks & Resorts Inc.'s other parks can file a complaint online with the Civil Rights Division, here. Or, people can call 1-800-514-0301 or 1-833-610-1264 (TTY).

