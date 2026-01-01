SeaWorld Orlando clarifies walker policy on website amid DOJ disability discrimination inquiry

The Brief The Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division said on Nov. 25 that it would open an investigation into SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and their water parks regarding a policy change that banned specific types of wheeled walkers and rollator walkers. Under the new policy, wheeled walkers and rollator walkers with seats are no longer allowed inside those theme parks. SeaWorld said "misuse and safety-related incidents" inside the park led to the policy change. The DOJ sent a letter to the CEO of United Parks & Resorts Inc., the parent company of SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, and asked for someone to reach out to them within a week. It's unclear if the DOJ and United Parks & Resorts or SeaWorld Orlando have been in touch about the investigation. DOJ has declined to comment beyond the letter. SeaWorld Orlando has not responded to follow-up emails. United Parks & Resorts has not publicly commented on the investigation.



It has been more than a month since the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it would open an investigation into potential disability discrimination at SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando after a recent policy change to ban wheeled walkers and rollator walkers with seats (walkers, rollators without seats are still OK).

The DOJ said it opened the investigation in November 2025 after receiving numerous complaints about the recent change, but cautioned that it had not yet reached any conclusions. In fact, in its letter to SeaWorld Orlando's parent company, United Parks & Resorts (UPR), the DOJ said it wanted to get in touch with representatives of the park to learn more about the policy change. The DOJ set a one-week deadline for United Parks to send contact details to them.

"Accordingly, the Department has authorized an investigation to determine whether UPR is engaged in discrimination as set forth above. We have not reached any conclusions about UPR's compliance with the ADA and the subject matter of this investigation. We will consider all relevant information, and we welcome your assistance in sharing and identifying relevant information," read the letter, in part. You can read the full letter below.

DOJ, SeaWorld, United Parks & Resorts quiet on next steps

What they're saying:

Following the DOJ's news release and letter about the investigation, it's unclear what has taken place since. FOX 35 has reached out to the Department of Justice, representatives for SeaWorld Orlando, and United Parks & Resorts for an update – at the very least to confirm if United Parks or SeaWorld had responded to the DOJ's inquiry.

A spokesperson for the DOJ said the agency would not comment beyond the letter.

SeaWorld Orlando has not responded to FOX 35's follow-up requests regarding the DOJ's investigation.

United Parks & Resorts has not publicly commented on the policy change nor the DOJ's investigation. FOX 35 has reached out multiple times via the listed media request email address.

Read the DOJ's letter to United Parks & Resorts

SeaWorld Orlando further clarifies policy change on its website

It appears that SeaWorld Orlando has updated how its new policy reads on its website to better clarify why it made the change, and solutions for guests who show up to the park with the now-banned device. It also includes a photo of what the complimentary walker looks like.

"Rollators with seats can pose a safety concern when not used properly, particularly when someone is seated and the device is pushed by another person. Despite reminders and previous steps, including requiring signed waivers, we continued to see misuse and safety-related incidents. For these reasons, rollators with seats are not permitted. For purposes of this policy, the term "rollator" also includes wheeled walkers with seats," reads SeaWorld Orlando's website.

A screenshot of SeaWorld Orlando's rollator policy as listed on its website. Screenshot captured Jan. 1, 2026.

"We recognize that many guests value the independence that rollators provide. In addition to permitting personal rollators without seats, we provide complimentary rollators (without seats) for guests who arrive with a device that does not meet this policy. As shown in the photo below, each rollator has a brake bar that activates both rear wheels, handles with adjustable height and foam-rubber grips, and a small basket for personal items.

A complimentary wheelchair is also available for guests who prefer that option. Seating is available throughout the park, and we updated and refreshed seating in many areas this year."

Here is how SeaWorld Oraldno's policy read on its website in November. Digital screengrab taken in November 2025.

When was the change made?

The backstory:

It's not known when SeaWorld Orlando officially implemented the new policy, but rumblings about the new policy began to be discussed on social media in early November. A few people reached out to FOX 35.

SeaWorld said the change was made due to safety concerns, as people were sometimes using these devices as wheelchairs, which the manufacturers do not recommend. Initially, SeaWorld said alternative options would include standard wheelchairs and Electric Convenience Vehicles (EVCs), which are available for rent. Rental costs vary.

In updated statements, SeaWorld Orlando said those who show up to the park with a walker/rollator that is not allowed:

- Will have their walker/rollator stored in a secure area

- Will be given a complimentary wheelchair or rollator walker (without a seat) to use while at the park. SeaWorld said the permitted walkers have a brake bar that controls the rear brakes, handles, foam-rubber grips, and a small basket to hold personal items.

Guests are allowed to bring their own wheelchairs, EVCs or scooters, or wheeled walker/rollator as long as it does not have a seat, according to SeaWorld's website.

Nancy shares her story

Local perspective:

Nancy Schwartz reached out to FOX 35 after she was denied entry into SeaWorld. She said SeaWorld Orlando is her "favorite place at Christmas" and that she and her husband visit the theme park several times throughout the season, multiple times a week.

She said she was disappointed by the policy change. After the DOJ got involved, FOX 35 talked to her again.

"I was hoping it would make SeaWorld rethink their policy. Never dreamt the DOJ would get involved," she told FOX 35's Hannah McKenzie.

Another rolltor walker user told FOX 35 that the policy change would likely result in more falls.

FOX 35 also talked to Disability Rights Florida, a nonprofit organization, about the policy change, potential impacts, and the DOJ's investigation. You can watch that discussion below.

What's next?

It's not known how long the investigation will take nor what the results of the investigation may be.