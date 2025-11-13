SeaWorld Orlando no longer allowing seated walkers in its theme park: 'Disappointing'

SeaWorld Orlando has made a change to the type of walkers allowed inside its theme parks.

Both rollator and/or wheeled walkers with seats are no longer allowed inside SeaWorld Orlando. Walkers without seats are still allowed inside the theme park.

A spokesperson for SeaWorld Orlando confirmed that the safety measure was recently updated and added to its web page, however, it's not known how proactively the measure was distributed.

"We are committed to providing a safe, accessible, and inclusive experience" — SeaWorld Orlando statement via a spokesperson

"We are committed to providing a safe, accessible, and inclusive experience for our guests and Ambassadors. To support this, we have recently updated our guidance regarding rollator and wheeled walkers with seats. These devices can pose a safety concern if not used in accordance with manufacturer requirements, which strictly prohibit using them as a wheelchair," SeaWorld Orlando said in a statement.

What they're saying:

Nancy Schwartz said SeaWorld Orlando is her "favorite place at Christmas" and that she visits the theme park three days a week with her husband. They live in Kissimmee.

She said last Friday night she was allowed in with her rollator wheelchair. However, on Saturday, security stopped her and refused to let her in, citing the new policy – a change that to her was an abrupt surprise.

"It's very disappointing. I'm very disappointed in SeaWorld," she told FOX 35's Hannah McKenzie.

She said she's been at SeaWorld with her seated walker dozens of times.

What do guests need to know?

Guests can bring their own wheelchairs and electric convenience vehicles, or they can rent one from SeaWorld. Walkers without seats are still allowed inside.

How much do rentals cost?

Rentals can be made online in advance or near Guest Services inside the theme park. Click here for details.

Wheelchair rentals start at $40

Strollers start at $40

Four-wheel electric scooters start at $110.

Prices vary by day, demand, and availability.