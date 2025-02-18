DOGE investigating NASA as federal agencies prepare for spending cuts, layoffs

The Brief Lawmakers and space experts in Central Florida have mixed reactions to potential NASA job cuts as President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E), led by Elon Musk, evaluates federal spending. Some, like Congressman Darren Soto, fear cuts could harm the local economy and space industry, while others, like State Senator Randy Fine, believe Musk’s leadership will benefit NASA’s goals. Space experts argue that NASA should shift focus to private contracts to reduce costs, but the impact on programs like Artemis remains uncertain.



Central Florida lawmakers and space experts have mixed reactions on how possible NASA job cuts could impact the Space Coast.

This comes as President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E) teams are investigating federal agencies across the country and trying to find ways to cut government spending.

NASA told FOX 35 on Tuesday, it’s too early for them to comment on how many positions could be cut on the space coast and at other facilities across the U.S., but they are working with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management for guidance and direction.

A spokesperson for NASA also confirmed D.O.G.E was on site at NASA facilities on Tuesday.

This worries some.

What they're saying:

"Remember when the shuttle ended, it was devastating for parts of Central Florida," said Democrat Darren Soto, who represents Florida’s Ninth Congressional District.

Soto thinks any cuts to NASA staff of budget will have detrimental consequences on the community.

"Cuts or terminating a program would set us back decades and lead to an exodus of space talent leaving Central Florida," said the Congressman.

The other side:

Florida State Senator Randy Fine, who’s campaigning for U.S. Congress right now, has a different take on possible cuts.

Senator Randy Fine

"People should not be worried about that. The guy who is responsible for D.O.G.E is the greatest evangelist for going back to the moon and mars that exists in our country today," said Fine.

The guy responsible for gutting federal spending under President Trump is Elon Musk. He’s leading D.O.G.E efforts while leading the world in space innovation.

Space experts think Musk can help NASA.

Elon Musk | Tesla, Inc., SpaceX and the Department of Government Efficiency

"You look at Elon coming into this, he brings with him an experience that no other man has had," said David Denault who’s a former NPR space correspondent and now hosts the podcast, About Space Today.

Denault says the current moon mission needs a closer look because it’s costing taxpayers way too much and is "billions of dollars behind schedule."

Denault thinks NASA should start to focus more on private contracts, instead of government funding. "Have private contractors write the check and then if they work on the moon and Mars, let’s pay for it," said the space expert.

As far as Artemis goes, no one really knows how the program will be affected under the new Administration.

According to the Planetary Society, NASA’s budget in 2024 was just shy of $25 billion.

FOX 35 did reach out to D.O.G.E to see what exactly they're looking into here at NASA.

This story will be updated when we receive a response from the non-governmental agency.

