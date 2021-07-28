Dog wakes up homeowner as fire tears through Orange County home

A Central Florida homeowner is thanking his dog for saving him as a fire tore through his home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters worked for hours to put out the massive house fire that broke out on Clayton Street in Tangerine around 3:10 a.m.

The homeowner says his little dog, named Maggie, started barking loudly and that's when he woke up to smoke and flames in his home. Both of them were able to escape safely.

"She's my hero. I love my dog," he told FOX 35 News.

Nearly 2 hours after the fire broke out, flames were still seen shooting through the roof of the home. Officials say one side of the home partially collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

