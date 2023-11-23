Can dogs eat turkey? Thanksgiving food do's and don'ts for your pet

While you might instinctively pass your pup a bite of your Thanksgiving dinner under the table tonight, you might want to think twice!

That goes for obviously sharp turkey bones, but also easy-to-forget salty and fatty dishes that are all unsafe for dogs.

The American Kennel Club said Thanksgiving is a time of the year that sees an uptick in visits to the vet after dogs eat unsafe human foods.

Here's a list of what your dog can and shouldn't eat on Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennel Club:

Dog safe Thanksgiving foods

Sweet potatoes: A great source of dietary fiber, and OK for dogs as long as they're not loaded up with added ingredients like brown sugar, marshmallows or maple syrup

Potatoes: Boiled or baked potatoes are the best option; it's best to stay away from mashed potatoes whipped with butter and cream

Apples: Be sure to cut around the core as large amounts of apple seeds can be toxic (no apple pie, though!)

Turkey meat: Turkey meat is OK for dogs as long as it hasn't been prepared with any seasoning; don't feed your pup turkey bones or turkey skin as they can cause pancreatitis or other digestive issues

Green beans: These veggies should be prepared and served plain without added ingredients like butter or salt

Peas: Plain peas are fine in moderation, but creamed peas should not be fed to your dog

Pumpkin: Pure pumpkin puree is OK for dogs, but keep the pumpkin pie for yourself

Thanksgiving foods your dog should avoid

"Don’t spend Thanksgiving in the vet ER with your dog," the American Kennel Club said in its report. "Be prepared for a dog-safe Thanksgiving by taking some precautions to help you avoid something potentially unhealthy, or worse, toxic.

"And be sure your guests and any small children understand that they should ask you before sharing any food with your pets."

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (as well as anything "sugar-free" or containing xylitol, which can be fatal for dogs)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices

After Thanksgiving dinner, be sure to dispose trash properly so your pup doesn't get into it.

"If your dog gets into something that they shouldn’t eat, seek help right away," the American Kennel Club said. "In the event of an emergency, contact the Pet Poison Helpline or call your local emergency vet that offers weekend and after-hours services."

