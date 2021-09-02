Dog found in 'pool of blood' after suspected mauling in Apopka

A Central Florida woman says her family's dog was attacked and killed and she thinks the 5 dogs seen in a video running around an Apopka neighborhood are involved.

"It's very heartbreaking."

Jalisa Wright says she found her Yorkie, Simba, in a pool of blood in her garage Monday morning. The garage door had been cracked open and she says a neighbor's video later shed light on what may have happened.

"It shows the dogs coming in the garage – and we just crack it a little bit – going into our home and going back out," she said.

Wright believes those dogs also killed a small dog as it was being walked Tuesday.

Orange County Animal Control says the owner of the loose dogs has surrendered two of them, but three are still in her home.

Animal control wants to hear from anyone else who may know of prior attacks. The case is still under investigation.

