Dog found hogtied behind Orlando business 'doing well,' gets makeover

Petal, the poodle that was found hogtied in a plastic bag in Orlando, continues to make improvements – and she's got a whole new look!

Poodle and Pooch Rescue shared an update on the adorable little dog over the weekend. They say she was removed from IV fluids and she’s "doing well."

"So well, that Dr. Peters cleared her for a groom today - she looks like a different dog!"

Photos show little Petal all washed up and looking fresh with a blue bow on her ear!

"She’s eating some, but becoming a little finicky about food so she lost a little weight. Dr. P has the staff syringe feeding her several times a day now to make sure she’s getting consistent calories."

The rescue says Petal's disposition is getting better and is quite a sassy girl!

"Sassy? Yes, girl! Show us your sass!"

Her new photos are a complete turnaround from what the rescue saw weeks ago when Petal was found in Orlando.

A good Samaritan found her dumped in a plastic bag, hogtied with her mouth duct-taped shut, and ‘near death.’ The rescue says her eyes were matted shut and she was emaciated, dehydrated, and weak. They weren't sure how long she would survive.

Now, Petal looks like a brand new woman!

The person who left Petal to die has not been found. The rescue is asking for anonymous tips to be sent to JusticeForPetal@gmail.com.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is also still investigating to find out who did this Petal. Anyone with information is urged to give CrimeLine a call at 800-423-TIPS.

