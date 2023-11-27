Dog being trained to sniff out vapes at Florida schools

A Florida sheriff's office is training a young dog to be able to detect vapes, nicotine and narcotics at local schools.

In a social media post, the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) announced it received K9 Samba, a 1 ½-year-old Labrador Retriever donated to help combat the vaping epidemic in schools.

The training for Samba comes as the use of vape pens is on the rise.

Both the Lake County School Board and LCSO see the need for a new approach to detection and deterring students.

Samba will be used across the county to help prevent students from bringing items on campus.

She will become the second K9 assigned to the Lake County school resource unit after completing 160 hours of training.