Expand / Collapse search

Dog being trained to sniff out vapes at Florida schools

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:39AM
Lake County
FOX 35 Orlando

Dog flies from Alaska to Florida for cancer treatment

When Murphy, a 9-year-old Newfoundland-retriever mix was diagnosed with bladder cancer, his owners had to do everything they could for him. So, they flew him from Alaska to Florida, specifically for treatment at the University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine. He arrived in October, underwent a CT scan, and started treatment a week later.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida sheriff's office is training a young dog to be able to detect vapes, nicotine and narcotics at local schools. 

In a social media post, the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) announced it received K9 Samba, a 1 ½-year-old Labrador Retriever donated to help combat the vaping epidemic in schools. 

The training for Samba comes as the use of vape pens is on the rise.

Both the Lake County School Board and LCSO see the need for a new approach to detection and deterring students. 

Samba will be used across the county to help prevent students from bringing items on campus. 

She will become the second K9 assigned to the Lake County school resource unit after completing 160 hours of training. 