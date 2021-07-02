Do you have the cutest pet in Orlando? This contest will put their face on a wine label

article

We all think our pets are the cutest ever, so wouldn't yours look great on a wine label?

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has teamed up with Quantum Leap Winery to find the cutest dog and cat in Central Florida.

Entries are now being accepted for the 8th annual My Best Friend wine label contest. One lucky dog and cat will be named the grand prize winners.

The two furballs that take top honors will have their image, name, and short story featured on the wine label for the 2021 My Best Friend wine produced by Quantum Leap Winery in Orlando.

"The Grand Prize winners will also receive a case (12 bottles) of the 2021 My Best Friend wine produced by Quantum Leap Winery valued at $216, a poster size replica of the wine label that will be hung during a 2-week art show at Quantum Leap Winery and then given to the winner, two tickets to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's Furball gala."

Runners up will also be rewarded. The top 10 vote recipients in each category will have a poster size replica of their wine label hung in Quantum Leap Winery for a 2-week art show and then receive the poster. They will also be invited to a special event to kick-off the art show in October.

The contest raises money for the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Voting costs $1 per entry.

You can enter your pet starting now through July 31 HERE.