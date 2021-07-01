Gatorland wants you to help name their new 11-foot rescue alligator

article

Gatorland has a new addition. It’s an 11-foot gator that was rescued from Indian River County.

This is the first alligator the attraction has rescued in 2021, but they rescue a few gators from different parts of the state each year.

The alligator was living near a boat ramp in Fellsmere. Over time, Gatorland said, the gator was losing its fear of people because the public was feeding it, which is illegal.

MORE NEWS: ‘Freaking people out’: Alligator hides under vending machine at Circle K in Florida

It was rescued and now lives in this lake on the Gatorland property with 150 others.

"Aligators have a natural fear of people," Gatorland Park Director Mike Hileman said. "They’re trying to stay away from us, but once you start feeding them, that’s our fault and they associate people with food. If you want to feed alligators, come to Gatorland. "We encourage it, but you cannot feed alligators out in the wild."

RELATED: Only in Florida: Alligator hitches ride in back of patrol car

Advertisement

The gator does not have a name yet. Gatorland will be holding a contest over the next several days so that the visitors can name it. All you have to do is comment under the Gatorland video on their Facebook page with your name idea.