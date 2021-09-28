Expand / Collapse search

'Do you have a ladder I can use?': Ring camera captures Amazon driver's 'crazy' delivery

By FOX 35 News Staff
A file image shows an employee at an Amazon distribution center on Dec. 17, 2019. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Amazon delivery drivers have it rough... The driving, the weather, getting in and out of their trucks, but this one driver had a particularly rough day when he accidentally threw a package on someone's roof.

The whole incident was caught on a Ring doorbell camera and shared on TikTok by @caseymcperry.

The video shows an Amazon driver approaching the front door and encountering some sort of fly.

When the driver went to go swat at it, a piece of mail flies out of his hand and lands on the roof of the home.

The driver sent this message to the homeowner: "Hi, this is your Amazon delivery driver. this sounds crazy but I accidentally threw a package on your roof. Do you have a ladder I can use?"

In the video, you can see the Amazon driver look around wondering what to do.

In the end, the homeowner was able to get the package down with a ladder and all's well that ends well.