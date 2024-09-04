Disney's Blizzard Beach announces reopening date
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Blizzard Beach Water Park is slated to reopen on Nov. 4, Disney has revealed.
In addition to announcing the water park's reopening date, Disney is bringing back its Seasonal Water Park pass.
The pass, which is available now for $79 plus tax, allows guests to visit Disney's water parks through May 23, 2025, excluding black-out dates between April 12-20, 2025.
Typhoon Lagoon is now open, with its last date on Nov. 3, 2024.
