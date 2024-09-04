Expand / Collapse search

Disney's Blizzard Beach announces reopening date

By
Published  September 4, 2024 10:57am EDT
Walt Disney World
FOX 35 Orlando

Penguin Trek | Free Disney birthday perk

In this rollercoaster ride of an episode of "Orlando Parks V.I.P.," FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie soars into a conversation with theme park aficionado Tharin White. They dive into a 'flurry' of thrill over Seaworld's newest thrill, the Penguin Trek rollercoaster. Tharin spills the 'theme park tea', offering 'magical' secrets that are sure to 'cast a spell' on your park experience. Viewers will learn how to 'waltz' into the spotlight and get complimentary birthday recognition at Disney World, Universal Studios, and Disney Springs. And for that 'fairy-tale' touch, Tharin explains how families can 'snip' their budgets and still 'let down their hair', creating an enchanting Disney memory with their baby's first haircut for under $30. Buckle up for an episode jam-packed with whimsical insights that only a true 'park whisperer' could tell!

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Blizzard Beach Water Park is slated to reopen on Nov. 4, Disney has revealed. 

In addition to announcing the water park's reopening date, Disney is bringing back its Seasonal Water Park pass

The pass, which is available now for $79 plus tax, allows guests to visit Disney's water parks through May 23, 2025, excluding black-out dates between April 12-20, 2025. 

Typhoon Lagoon is now open, with its last date on Nov. 3, 2024. 

Related

Disney announces Villains Land at Magic Kingdom, Monsters, Inc. land at Hollywood Studios and more
article

Disney announces Villains Land at Magic Kingdom, Monsters, Inc. land at Hollywood Studios and more

Disney unveiled exciting new attractions, cruise ships, lounges, and even a new parade during its D23 event, leaving fans astonished by what's to come over the next couple of years.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: