Disney World's newest baby zebra gets a name

Walt Disney World has announced the name of its newest baby zebra.

Just call her Zarina!

The Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal, who was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge in October, recently turned 1 month old!

"Keepers chose the name Zarina because it’s Persian for ‘golden one,'" Disney's Animals, Science, and Environment said on Facebook. "It’s the perfect name for a foal born just after Walt Disney World Resort’s golden anniversary."

According to Disney Parks Blog, Walt Disney World is home to three distinct types of zebra: Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Grevy’s zebra and plains zebra.

