Disney World reveals early December hours

Disney is preparing for the holiday season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World has had to adjust its hours of operation at its various parks and cancel some of its holiday events. The tourist attraction recently revealed its hours for early December, giving fans of a glimpse of what the holiday season may be like at the park.

During the first five days of December, the Magic Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Epcot will open at noon and close at 8 in the evening.

According to the Walt Disney World website, the Magic Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m, during the first week of November. The following week, starting on the 8th, it will stay open until 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Epcot will open at 11 a.m. and close 7 p.m. for the majority of November (last November, Epcot was open from 9 in the morning until 9 in the evening). It will switch to its December hours starting on November 27th.

Hollywood Studios is opening one hour later at 10 a.m. and closing two hours earlier at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Animal Kingdom will be closing at 5 p.m. Both of these parks will have these hours throughout the month of November and into December.

These hours show a change in Disney’s scheduling and marks the first time since the coronavirus pandemic that the Magic Kingdom will not see a reduction in its operating hours from the previous year. Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will apparently still be running on reduced hours during the first few days of December.

Disney recently announced that Mickey’s Vey Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom and the Candlelight Processional at Epcot will be canceled this year.

