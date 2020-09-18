Disney World plans to reopen one water park in 2021

article

Swimsuit season may start early at Disney World in 2021, as the "most magical place on Earth" has tentative plans to reopen one of its two water parks in March following extended closures due to the coronavirus health crisis.

“While Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park remain closed at this time, pending government approvals, we currently plan to reopen one of the two Disney water parks on March 7, 2021,” reads a message posted to the Disney World website in an update on the “Know Before You Go” page.

Management for the theme park acknowledged, however, that this proposed reopening date may be subject to change amid an uncertain future.

MORE NEWS: Disney World guest without mask is escorted from park while attempting to garner support, video shows

Disney is also issuing partial refunds to annual pass holders impacted by the extended water park closures and various ticket add-on options for guests with existing tickets. More information is available here.

“We will continue to monitor the constantly changing environment and its impact on the state of Florida as we find the right time to welcome back even more of our Guests and Cast Members,” officials stressed of the evolving situation.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, Candlelight Procession at EPCOT canceled for 2020, Disney officials say

Disney World shut down in mid-March soon after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic and reopened in July at reduced capacity and with enhanced health and safety protocol in the fight against COVID-19.

On the West Coast, Disneyland remains closed until further notice, though Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested earlier this week that an announcement on the reopening of theme parks in the Golden State was imminent.

Get updates at FOXNews.com