Disney World reveals dates, details for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The Brief Disney World has revealed the dates for this year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom. The after-hours event will begin Aug. 7 and run select nights through Oct. 31. The event features Disney characters, live entertainment, trick-or-treating and more.



It's halfway to Halloween and Disney World is dropping new details about Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The after-hours event returns to Magic Kingdom on Aug. 7—the earliest start ever—and will run select nights through Oct. 31, Disney announced Tuesday.

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What is Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party?

The separate ticket takes place on select nights at Magic Kingdom and features Disney characters, trick-or-treating, live entertainment, specialty treats and more.

One of the new elements at the event this year will be a dance party hosted by Stitch. The energetic alien and his friends Lilo and Angel will take over Rockettower Plaza Stage in Tomorrowland for a party filled with music and costumes.

Among the returning entertainment will be "Mickey's Boo-to-You Parade," the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show at Cinderella Castle, and Disney's Not So Spooky Spectacular fireworks show.

Mickey's Boo To You Halloween Parade during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom. (Credit: Disney)

Jack Skellington and Sally, Mickey and Minnie and other popular Disney characters will be out and dressed in Halloween costumes for meet-and-greets.

Disney is also teasing roaming villain characters for the event.

There will also be trick-or-treating around the park.

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When is Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party?

The event will run for 38 nights between August 7 and Halloween night. The dates are:

August 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

September 1, 4, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 29

October 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 18, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public on May 12, although guests staying at select Disney World resort hotels will be able buy them on May 5.

Prices vary depending on the date. Tickets range between $119 and $229.

Discounts will be available for Disney World annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members.