Disney World Resort hotel restaurants now requiring temperature checks

Keep your cool, hungry customers.

Walt Disney World visitors dining at table-service restaurants at resort hotels must now receive a temperature check before entering the eatery.

According to a recent update on Disney’s Know Before You Go page, customers who have a temperature of 100.4 F or above will be denied entry into Disney Resort hotel restaurants for table service, as will the rest of their party. Disney fan site Inside the Magic spotted the new rule on Monday.

Dining within the recently reopened Disney looks a little bit different as the coronavirus health crisis continues. The theme park is now using reduced-contact menus and has modified self-serve offerings, such as beverages, to now be served by cast members.

The theme park has also doubled down on enhanced cleaning measures to sanitize high-touch, high-traffic places and spaces like restrooms and tables.

In addition, seating areas, dining areas and pagers at food-serving establishments will be cleaned between parties, Disney said.

The most magical place on Earth continues to make adjustments to its health and safety measures amid the pandemic; the Orlando, Florida, theme park recently banned guests from eating and drinking while walking and from entering the park wearing face masks with valves or holes.

